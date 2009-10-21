Emmy Rossum and Rachel Leigh Design Breast Cancer Awareness Pendant

Emmy Rossum partnered with jewelry designer Rachel Leigh on an exclusive necklace to benefit breast cancer awareness. The gold pendant's chic circular design was inspired by breast cancer ribbons and turns out to be the perfect finishing touch to a plaid button down! Rossum's effort has caught on in Hollywood with Leighton Meester, Eva Longoria Parker and Jessica Simpson, just to name a few, all spotted wearing the charitable necklace—half of the proceeds will be donated to the Susan G. Komen For the Cure.

• Rachel Leigh Pendant, $78; visit shopkitson.com.

