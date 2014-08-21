Emmy Rossum and Bella Thorne Twin It Up in Loft

Andrea Cheng
Aug 21, 2014 @ 4:58 pm

You know a dress is worth looking up when it makes it into more than one celebrity's outfit rotation. In this case, it's the golden mustard Loft shirtdress sweetly strewn with teeny-tiny florals, contrasted against black piping and a waist-cinching sash.

Emmy Rossum stepped out last week in the Loft shirt dress and gave it a cool-girl menswear-inspired spin with beaded bracelets, a black A.L.C. cross-body purse, and patent black brogues. Several days later, Bella Thorne chose to take a flirtier route, elevating the daytime piece with chained carryall and delicate snakeskin ankle-strap sandals.

It's the same dress, styled two ways—and we're obsessed! Whether your personal aesthetic leans more Emmy or more Bella, make the dress your own for $80 at loft.com.

To see more of their style, check out Emmy Rossum and Bella Thorne's looks, on and off the red carpet.

