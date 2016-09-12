30 Times Birthday Girl Emmy Rossum Was One with Nature

For an actress who has spent her entire adult life in the limelight, birthday girl Emmy Rossum has managed to keep her private life pretty, well, private. While Rossum is not one to discuss her love life via social media, the pet lover (and animal rights advocate) is, however, willing to share her many outdoor adventures with fans.

In celebration of Rossum turning 30 today, we gathered our favorite nature-filled photos from the actress's Instagram account. And, for fair warning: just looking at these pics left us with a major case of wanderlust. Time to hit the trails … or the beach! Maybe a vineyard? That works too.

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jul 2, 2016 at 7:47pm PDT

White out!!!!! A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jan 23, 2016 at 9:29am PST

📕🐛 A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Dec 30, 2015 at 3:07pm PST

just before the ☔ A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Dec 29, 2015 at 2:27pm PST

Day 1 #movember #MOVEmber #plankseries easy to do on your own, you don't need a gym, just your own body weight. I like to hold 1 minute in each position but I'm working up to 2 minutes with trainer @chrissy_hiitfit. A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Nov 1, 2015 at 11:02am PST

sun, skies and vines A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Sep 7, 2015 at 10:09am PDT

Cracking up since 1991 A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Aug 23, 2015 at 1:11pm PDT

More pics on the tumblr, link in bio too. EmmyRossumDiary.tumblr.com A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jun 14, 2015 at 2:08pm PDT

I want to be an honorary Staglin family member! 🍇🍇🍇 #cabernetsauvignon2011 A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Sep 5, 2015 at 4:48pm PDT

#Regram @amiesatchu about last night #triplecross A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Aug 8, 2015 at 2:51pm PDT

It's actually pouring on my head. A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jul 7, 2015 at 2:12pm PDT

yard for the fourth A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jul 5, 2015 at 7:11am PDT

Bye bye island... End of #fourthofjuly.... A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jul 6, 2015 at 4:31am PDT

#fourthofjuly A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jul 4, 2015 at 11:39am PDT

Oh ya know #fourthofjuly A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jul 4, 2015 at 7:52am PDT

@pretasurf, beach reads, and The Weeknd. A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jul 3, 2015 at 12:02pm PDT

#tbt to happy day with Jane @mrchristopherrabbit at Stewart Falls A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jun 18, 2015 at 6:17am PDT

Sundance needs #nofilter. #sundancelabs A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jun 15, 2015 at 12:36pm PDT

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jun 14, 2015 at 1:41pm PDT

Ziplining!!! A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jun 13, 2015 at 1:06pm PDT

New photos up on my black & white photo #Tumblr! Link in bio. #photography A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jun 12, 2015 at 3:47pm PDT

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jun 12, 2015 at 2:26pm PDT

Yes please. A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jun 9, 2015 at 5:09pm PDT

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Apr 10, 2015 at 11:49am PDT

Keeping warm and dry in the desert rain with my mane man @cwoodhair. Thanks for the snap @missjobaker. A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Mar 11, 2015 at 4:11pm PDT

2 hours later we still haven't found the waterfall A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Feb 15, 2015 at 12:48pm PST

Happy Valentines! A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Feb 14, 2015 at 2:27pm PST

whiteout A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Dec 28, 2014 at 9:55am PST

#IOnlyFellOnce A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Dec 26, 2014 at 2:09pm PST