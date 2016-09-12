30 Times Birthday Girl Emmy Rossum Was One with Nature

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety
For an actress who has spent her entire adult life in the limelight, birthday girl Emmy Rossum has managed to keep her private life pretty, well, private. While Rossum is not one to discuss her love life via social media, the pet lover (and animal rights advocate) is, however, willing to share her many outdoor adventures with fans.
In celebration of Rossum turning 30 today, we gathered our favorite nature-filled photos from the actress's Instagram account. And, for fair warning: just looking at these pics left us with a major case of wanderlust. Time to hit the trails … or the beach! Maybe a vineyard? That works too.
