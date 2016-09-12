30 Times Birthday Girl Emmy Rossum Was One with Nature

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety
Anna Hecht
Sep 12, 2016 @ 7:15 am

For an actress who has spent her entire adult life in the limelight, birthday girl Emmy Rossum has managed to keep her private life pretty, well, private. While Rossum is not one to discuss her love life via social media, the pet lover (and animal rights advocate) is, however, willing to share her many outdoor adventures with fans.

In celebration of Rossum turning 30 today, we gathered our favorite nature-filled photos from the actress's Instagram account. And, for fair warning: just looking at these pics left us with a major case of wanderlust. Time to hit the trails … or the beach! Maybe a vineyard? That works too.

RELATED: Happy Anniversary, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds! 10 Times They Gave Us #RelationshipGoals

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


White out!!!!!

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


📕🐛

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


just before the ☔

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on



sun, skies and vines

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


Cracking up since 1991

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


More pics on the tumblr, link in bio too. EmmyRossumDiary.tumblr.com

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


I want to be an honorary Staglin family member! 🍇🍇🍇 #cabernetsauvignon2011

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


#Regram @amiesatchu about last night #triplecross

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


It's actually pouring on my head.

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


yard for the fourth

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


Bye bye island... End of #fourthofjuly....

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


#fourthofjuly

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


Oh ya know #fourthofjuly

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


@pretasurf, beach reads, and The Weeknd.

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


#tbt to happy day with Jane @mrchristopherrabbit at Stewart Falls

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


Sundance needs #nofilter. #sundancelabs

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


Ziplining!!!

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


New photos up on my black & white photo #Tumblr! Link in bio. #photography

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


Yes please.

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


Keeping warm and dry in the desert rain with my mane man @cwoodhair. Thanks for the snap @missjobaker.

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


PHOTOS: See Emmy Rossum's Best Looks Ever

2 hours later we still haven't found the waterfall

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


Happy Valentines!

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


whiteout

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


#IOnlyFellOnce

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on


7 degrees and sunny

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!