Live Like a Star: Emmy Nominees Buying, Listing & Renting Homes

Small-screen success must breed home hankerings, because this year’s Emmy nominees are making all kinds of real-estate moves.

Taraji P. Henson

Nominated for: Best actress in a drama series (Empire)

Home move: Rents out longtime digs

This little empire in the San Fernando Valley was home to the Empire actress for many years. Now she’s bought a mansion in Los Angeles and recently advertised for someone to rent her former home at $3,400 a month.

Bob Odenkirk

Nominated for: Best actor in a drama series (Better Call Saul)

Home move: Buys house with canyon views

The Breaking Bad favorite turned Better Call Saul lead snagged this Spanish-style home with everything Hollywood Hills has to offer: a pool, spa and canyon views.

Heidi Klum

Nominated for: Best host for reality competition series (Project Runway)

Home move: Rents Manhattan apartment for the summer

It has a basketball court that can be turned into a home theater, plus a rooftop deck with a hot tub, fireplace and kitchen with a wood-burning oven. Who wouldn’t want to summer there?

Queen Latifah

Nominated for: Best actress in limited series or movie (Bessie)

Home move: Sells her first NJ mansion

About the time the hip-hop mogul starred as Bessie Smith in the eponymous HBO film this spring, Queen Latifah sold both her first New Jersey mansion (above) and a Los Angeles bungalow she’d bought with her trainer.

Christina Hendricks

Nominated for: Sixth nomination for best supporting actress in a drama series (Mad Men)

Home move: Bought N.Y.C. pied-à-terre

Measuring 797 square feet, this apartment is just the sort of place Joan would have favored — a little piece of the Big Apple for herself.

Lena Headey

Nominated for: Best supporting actress for a drama series (Game of Thrones)

Home move: Bought a fixer in L.A.

Last year, everyone’s favorite villain bought this mid-century fixer-upper in Sherman Oaks — a start-over house following a financially difficult divorce that forced the sale of her previous home.

Mad Men

Nominated for: Best drama series

Home move: Listing for Don and Betty’s home in the pilot

The New York colonial that was the Draper home in the Mad Men pilot is on the market for $1.15 million. Late-night snack in the kitchen, anyone?

Transparent

Nominated for: Best comedy series

Home move: Being an awesome home for Mort

“Something about the plan of that house is so beautiful, almost like a piece of art. From every angle, it’s spectacular,” production designer Cat Smith said of the house that “plays” home to Maura (née Mort) Pfefferman. And how.

