Live Like a Star: Emmy Nominees Buying, Listing & Renting Homes

Small-screen success must breed home hankerings, because this year’s Emmy nominees are making all kinds of real-estate moves.
Taraji P. Henson
Nominated for: Best actress in a drama series (Empire)
Home move: Rents out longtime digs
This little empire in the San Fernando Valley was home to the Empire actress for many years. Now she’s bought a mansion in Los Angeles and recently advertised for someone to rent her former home at $3,400 a month.
Bob Odenkirk
Nominated for: Best actor in a drama series (Better Call Saul)
Home move: Buys house with canyon views
The Breaking Bad favorite turned Better Call Saul lead snagged this Spanish-style home with everything Hollywood Hills has to offer: a pool, spa and canyon views.
Heidi Klum
Nominated for: Best host for reality competition series (Project Runway)
Home move: Rents Manhattan apartment for the summer
It has a basketball court that can be turned into a home theater, plus a rooftop deck with a hot tub, fireplace and kitchen with a wood-burning oven. Who wouldn’t want to summer there?
Queen Latifah
Nominated for: Best actress in limited series or movie (Bessie)
Home move: Sells her first NJ mansion
About the time the hip-hop mogul starred as Bessie Smith in the eponymous HBO film this spring, Queen Latifah sold both her first New Jersey mansion (above) and a Los Angeles bungalow she’d bought with her trainer.
Christina Hendricks
Nominated for: Sixth nomination for best supporting actress in a drama series (Mad Men)
Home move: Bought N.Y.C. pied-à-terre
Measuring 797 square feet, this apartment is just the sort of place Joan would have favored — a little piece of the Big Apple for herself.
Lena Headey
Nominated for: Best supporting actress for a drama series (Game of Thrones)
Home move: Bought a fixer in L.A.
Last year, everyone’s favorite villain bought this mid-century fixer-upper in Sherman Oaks — a start-over house following a financially difficult divorce that forced the sale of her previous home.
Mad Men
Nominated for: Best drama series
Home move: Listing for Don and Betty’s home in the pilot
The New York colonial that was the Draper home in the Mad Men pilot is on the market for $1.15 million. Late-night snack in the kitchen, anyone?
Transparent
Nominated for: Best comedy series
Home move: Being an awesome home for Mort
“Something about the plan of that house is so beautiful, almost like a piece of art. From every angle, it’s spectacular,” production designer Cat Smith said of the house that “plays” home to Maura (née Mort) Pfefferman. And how.
