Game of Thrones Leads Emmy Race with 24 Nods—See the Full Nominations List

The Emmy nominations are here! This morning, Uzo Aduba and Cat Deeley announced the nominees for the 2015 Primetime Emmys, and HBO's Game of Thrones came out on top with 24 nods total. But that's not the only show that could take home an award come Sept. 20—from Mad Men to Orange Is the New Black and Downton Abbey, many of our favorite series are up for trophies at the ceremony.

Claire Danes, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Tatiana Maslany, Elisabeth Moss, and Robin Wright are all up for the Lead Actress in a Drama Emmy, while Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, and Lily Tomlin are up for Lead Actress in a Comedy. Even Aduba and Deeley were nominated—the former for outstanding supporting actress and the latter for outstanding host for a reality or reality competition program.

Lead Actor in a Drama

Kyle Chandler

Jeff Daniels

Jon Hamm

Bob Odenkirk

Liev Schreiber

Kevin Spacey

Lead Actor in a Comedy

Anthony Anderson

Louis C.K.

Don Cheadle

Will Forte

Matt LeBlanc

William H. Macy

Jeffrey Tambor

Outstanding Comedy Series

Louis

Modern Family

Parks and Recreation

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Game of Thrones

Downton Abbey

Homeland

House of Cards

Madmen

Orange Is the New Black

