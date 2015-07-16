Game of Thrones Leads Emmy Race with 24 Nods—See the Full Nominations List

The Emmy nominations are here! This morning, Uzo Aduba and Cat Deeley announced the nominees for the 2015 Primetime Emmys, and HBO's Game of Thrones came out on top with 24 nods total. But that's not the only show that could take home an award come Sept. 20—from Mad Men to Orange Is the New Black and Downton Abbey, many of our favorite series are up for trophies at the ceremony.
Claire Danes, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Tatiana Maslany, Elisabeth Moss, and Robin Wright are all up for the Lead Actress in a Drama Emmy, while Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, and Lily Tomlin are up for Lead Actress in a Comedy. Even Aduba and Deeley were nominated—the former for outstanding supporting actress and the latter for outstanding host for a reality or reality competition program.
Keep reading to see more of the nominees, and for the full list head to emmys.com.
Lead Actor in a Drama
Kyle Chandler
Jeff Daniels
Jon Hamm
Bob Odenkirk
Liev Schreiber
Kevin Spacey
Lead Actor in a Comedy
Anthony Anderson
Louis C.K.
Don Cheadle
Will Forte
Matt LeBlanc
William H. Macy
Jeffrey Tambor
Outstanding Comedy Series
Louis
Modern Family
Parks and Recreation
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Game of Thrones
Downton Abbey
Homeland
House of Cards
Madmen
Orange Is the New Black
PHOTOS: Relive the Best Looks from the 2014 Emmys Red Carpet
Related Video: 2015 Emmy Nominations Revealed: Will Winners Make History?