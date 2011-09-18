Emmy Gown Predictions: What Will the Stars Wear?

Michael Williams/startraksphoto; Mike Marsland/WireImage
InStyle Staff
Sep 18, 2011 @ 7:00 am

What will the Emmys red carpet bring us this year? We predicted what some of our fave celebrities will be wearing, based on their go-to glam looks. Click through the gallery for our take on fashion fortune telling now! Then, tune in Sunday, September 18th at 6pm EST to see if our predictions come true! We will be covering all of the hottest red carpet moments as they happen on InStyle.com.

MORE EMMYS:Emmys Hair and Makeup2010 Emmys Trends

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!