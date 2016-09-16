Emmys 2016: See the Full List of Winners
TV's biggest stars turned out for the 68th Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 18, when host Jimmy Kimmel took the stage at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. Which shows, actors, and behind-the-scenes talents were honored as being the best of primetime television? Scroll down to see a selection of this year's nominees and stay tuned for updates as the 2016 Emmy Awards winners are announced Sunday, Sept. 18, on ABC.
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Danes, Homeland
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Winner – Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Keri Russell, The Americans
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Winner – Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Laurie Metcalfe, Getting On
Tracee Elliss Ross, Black-ish
Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Lili Taylor, American Crime
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Kirsten Dunst, Fargo
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
Winner – Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Kyle Chandler, Bloodline
Winner – Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Will Forte, Last Man on Earth
William H. Macy, Shameless
Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley
Winner – Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Idris Elba, Luther
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Winner – Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Cuba Gooding Jr., The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Maura Tierney, The Affair
Winner – Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Constance Zimmer, UnREAL
Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Niecy Nash, Getting On
Allison Janney, Mom
Winner – Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Winner – Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Jon Voight, Ray Donovan
Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Winner – Louie Anderson, Baskets
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Keegan-Michael Key, Key & Peele
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Melissa Leo, All the Way
Winner – Regina King, American Crime
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Hotel
Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Hotel
Jean Smart, Fargo
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jesse Plemons, Fargo
Bokeem Woodbine, Fargo
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
Winner – Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
David Schwimmer, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner – Margo Martindale, The Americans
Carrie Preston, The Good Wife
Laurie Metcalf, Horace and Pete
Ellen Burstyn, House of Cards
Molly Parker, House of Cards
Allison Janney, Masters of Sex
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Max von Sydow, Game of Thrones
Michael J. Fox, The Good Wife
Reg E. Cathey, House of Cards
Mahershala Ali, House of Cards
Paul Sparks, House of Cards
Winner – Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Laurie Metcalf, The Big Bang Theory
Christine Baranski, The Big Bang Theory
Winner – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Saturday Night Live
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live
Melora Hardin, Transparent
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Bob Newhart, The Big Bang Theory
Winner – Peter Scolari, Girls
Tracy Morgan, Saturday Night Live
Larry David, Saturday Night Live
Bradley Whitford, Transparent
Martin Mull, Veep
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
Downton Abbey
Winner –Game of Thrones
Homeland
House of Cards
Mr. Robot
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Winner –Veep
Transparent
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Limited Series
American Crime
Fargo
The Night Manager
Winner – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Roots
Outstanding Television Movie
All the Way
Confirmation
Luther
Winner – Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
A Very Murray Christmas
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Winner – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Real Time with Bill Maher
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Inside Amy Schumer
Winner – Key & Peele
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special
Adele Live in New York City
Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo
The Kennedy Center Honors
Winner – The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Prime Time Special
Lemonade
Visit emmys.com for the full list of winners.