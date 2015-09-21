Relive the 9 Best Moments from the 2015 Emmys

The Emmys are typically what bring the awards season to an end, and it's safe to say the 2015 show did it with a bang. From host Andy Samberg to the presenters and attendees, this years Emmy Awards were filled with memorable moments that we'll be talking about for days to come. Keep reading to relive them all.

1. Andy Samberg's opening monologue.

The show kicked off with Samberg’s hilarious opening monologue that featured more than its fair share of celebrity cameos, including a hilarious one from Scandal’s Kerry Washington.

2. Amy Schumer and Amy Poehler present the night's first award.

The two Amys—Schumer and Poehler—took the stage to present the first award of the night, best supporting actress in a comedy series. After a hilarious introduction that garnered many laughs, the actresses presented the award to Allison Janney for her role in Mom.

3. Julia Louis-Dreyfus delivers a hilarious acceptance speech.

Louis-Dreyfus won her fourth consecutive Emmy Award, taking home the trophy for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in Veep. “What a great honor it must be for you to honor me tonight,” the comedienne joked, attributing her fake quote to presidential hopeful Donald Trump.

4. Amy Poehler steals the show from the audience.

Although Poehler didn't win the lead actress in a comedy series Emmy, she didn't seem that bothered—the actress donned a hooded sweatshirt and glasses during the announcement, looking completely at peace in her seat. #Goals.

5. Lady Gaga makes her Emmys debut.

Lady Gaga, who will be making her small screen debut in the forthcoming season of American Horror Story, appeared on the Emmy Awards stage for the first time ever in a glamorour black Brandon Maxwell gown, presenting the award for lead actor in a limited series.

6. Uza Aduba wins best supporting actress in a drama.

A teary-eyed Aduba took the stage in her gorgeous Jonathan Cohen gown to accept the award for best supporting actress in a drama. "I love you so much," the actress said during her acceptance speech, adding, "I'm so thankful to stand beside a set of artists that are so brilliant."

7. Game of Thrones has a record-breaking year.

The HBO show won an unprecedented number of awards at the 2015 Emmys. With director David Nutter's best director in a drama series win, the show won its 10th award and set the record for the most wins in one year.

8. Viola Davis makes history.

The How to Get Away with Murder star won the Emmy for lead actress in a drama, making her the first African-American woman to do so in that category. Her heartfelt speech drew much applause, and even some tears—while fellow nominee Taraji P. Henson gave the actress a standing ovation, Kerry Washington was brought to tears by her words. Watch it here:

9. Tracy Morgan makes his Emmys return.

The actor took the stage to present the last award of the night, best drama series, taking the time to thank everyone for their support during his recovery and cracking a few jokes at his own expense. Morgan then presented the Emmy to the cast of Game of Thrones.

