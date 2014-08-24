Emmy Awards 2014: 15 Celebrities to Follow on Instagram

The Emmys, a.k.a. TV's biggest night, is almost here! While we'll have to wait until Monday night (Aug. 25) to see the talent walk the red carpet, the fun has already begun. From pre-Emmy parties to cast reunions, Hollywood (and Instagram!) is buzzing with our favorite small-screen actors.
To make sure you don't miss a thing, we rounded up the 15 stars to follow throughout Emmys. Scroll down to see the full list, and get ready to double-tap!
1. Sofia Vergara: @sofiavergara
2. Kerry Washington: @kerrywashington
3. Emma Roberts: @emmaroberts
4. Heidi Klum: @heidiklum
5. Gwen Stefani: @gwenstefani
6. Zooey Deschanel: @zooeydeschanel
7. Michelle Dockery: @theladydockers
8. Lena Dunham: @lenadunham
9. January Jones: @januaryjones
10. Kaley Cuoco: @kaleycuoco
11. Kelly Osbourne: @kellyosbourne
12. Julianne Hough: @juleshough
13. Taylor Schilling: @tayjschilling
14. Aaron Paul: @glassofwhiskey
15. Maisie Williams: @maisie_williams
