Emmy Awards 2014: 15 Celebrities to Follow on Instagram

The Emmys, a.k.a. TV's biggest night, is almost here! While we'll have to wait until Monday night (Aug. 25) to see the talent walk the red carpet, the fun has already begun. From pre-Emmy parties to cast reunions, Hollywood (and Instagram!) is buzzing with our favorite small-screen actors.

To make sure you don't miss a thing, we rounded up the 15 stars to follow throughout Emmys. Scroll down to see the full list, and get ready to double-tap!

1. Sofia Vergara: @sofiavergara

Wearing my Kay jewelers at the Hollywood Foreing Press Association Grants Banquet ❤️❤️what a beautifull event!

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

2. Kerry Washington: @kerrywashington

3. Emma Roberts: @emmaroberts

4. Heidi Klum: @heidiklum

@pr13seankelly love twirling in your gown w @timgunn on the Emmy red carpet!

A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

5. Gwen Stefani: @gwenstefani

#brows at @nbcthevoice w/ @gregoryarlt gx

A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

6. Zooey Deschanel: @zooeydeschanel

New best friends! #horsegirls

A photo posted by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) on

7. Michelle Dockery: @theladydockers

Happy times in Alnwick @lilyjamesofficial 💕

A photo posted by Michelle Dockery (@theladydockers) on

8. Lena Dunham: @lenadunham

change is good

A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

9. January Jones: @januaryjones

10. Kaley Cuoco: @kaleycuoco

#CriticsChoice 💕💎

A photo posted by @kaleycuoco on

11. Kelly Osbourne: @kellyosbourne

#behindthescenes of a really cool cover shoot! @itsryanrandall why you always gotta be #photobombing? 📷💣

A photo posted by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on

12. Julianne Hough: @juleshough

13. Taylor Schilling: @tayjschilling

@lauraprepon glammed up and ready to roll

A photo posted by Taylor Schilling (@tayjschilling) on

14. Aaron Paul: @glassofwhiskey

Great seeing this guy tonight.

A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

15. Maisie Williams: @maisie_williams

GoT Exhibition at SXSW

A photo posted by @maisie_williams on

For more, check out the sexiest Emmys looks ever in our gallery.

 

