Emmanuel Macron's Official Portrait Is the Meme You Never Knew You Needed

EmmanuelMacron/Instagram
France’s sexy leader, Emmanuel Macron, revealed his Official Presidential Portrait this morning and it did not disappoint.
That gaze. That grip. That jawline. We really hate to say this, but Macron is giving Justin Trudeau a serious run for his unofficial title as hottest world leader.
Aside from the apparent attractiveness of Macron’s portrait, the Internet was quick to meme-ify the dignified photo. We didn’t think it could get any better, but we were very, very wrong.
Creative license at its finest.
Stay fresh, France.