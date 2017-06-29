Emmanuel Macron's Official Portrait Is the Meme You Never Knew You Needed

France’s sexy leader, Emmanuel Macron, revealed his Official Presidential Portrait this morning and it did not disappoint.

That gaze. That grip. That jawline. We really hate to say this, but Macron is giving Justin Trudeau a serious run for his unofficial title as hottest world leader.

Aside from the apparent attractiveness of Macron’s portrait, the Internet was quick to meme-ify the dignified photo. We didn’t think it could get any better, but we were very, very wrong.

Bonjour @EmmanuelMacron, je me suis permis une légère correction sur votre photo pour être plus dans l'actualité. (cc @GuillaumeTC) #Macron pic.twitter.com/mrnUCQFB4S — On en a gros 🐂 (@EreA_Lehcim) June 29, 2017

Eh ben on commence en douceur ahah#PoseTonMacron pic.twitter.com/yycBfuf4D5 — Kiking (@LeMendibilien) June 29, 2017

Le macron spinner, pour calmer nos nerfs pendant la réforme du code du travail. pic.twitter.com/2yin9qZskz — Freud_is_alive (@Freud_is_alive) June 29, 2017

Creative license at its finest.

Stay fresh, France.