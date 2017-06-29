Emmanuel Macron's Official Portrait Is the Meme You Never Knew You Needed

EmmanuelMacron/Instagram
Isabel Jones
Jun 29, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

France’s sexy leader, Emmanuel Macron, revealed his Official Presidential Portrait this morning and it did not disappoint.

That gaze. That grip. That jawline. We really hate to say this, but Macron is giving Justin Trudeau a serious run for his unofficial title as hottest world leader.

Aside from the apparent attractiveness of Macron’s portrait, the Internet was quick to meme-ify the dignified photo. We didn’t think it could get any better, but we were very, very wrong.

Creative license at its finest.

RELATED: 12 Reasons Why We Love Brigitte Macron

Stay fresh, France. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!