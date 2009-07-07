Emma Watson's Red Carpet Transformation

When an 11-year-old Emma Watson attended the 2001 premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, her outfit—which included a feather boa and lavender boots—seemed to have come straight from a playroom dress-up box. Eight years, one Burberry campaign and countless Chanel dresses later, Watson hit yesterday's world premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in a jaw-dropping vintage dress by British design legend Ossie Clark. And the actress, who memorialized castmate Rob Knox with a simple white ribbon bracelet, wasn't playing make believe when it came to her accessories—there wasn't a feather boa in sight.

