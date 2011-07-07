Emma Watson's Oscar de la Renta Gown: All the Details!

Wow, Emma Watson! While the 21-year-old actress usually chooses short minis for her red carpet appearances, she went all out for the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 world premiere in London today donning an Oscar de la Renta ballgown with an embroidered bodice and tiered skirt from the label's fall 2011 collection. “Our inspiration for the Harry Potter world premiere was ‘Grace Kelly with a twist,’” said Anita Patrickson, Watson’s stylist. Patrickson finished Watson’s look with Giuseppe Zanotti slingback peep-toe shoes and jewelry from the British line Boodles.

Tell us: Do you like Watson’s big Harry Potter finale look? Let us know in the comments!

