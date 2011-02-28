Emma Watson's New Collection Available, Justin Bieber's Hair Auction and More!

1. Emma Watson's final collection for People Tree debuts today! [People Tree]

2. What happened to Justin Bieber's hair after he cut it? Ellen DeGeneres put up for auction on eBay! Current bidding price? $12,100. [eBay]

3. Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti sketched designs for Kate Middleton's wedding shoes. [WWD]

4. See more photos of Kirsten Dunst posing with a real lion for her new Bulgari campaign. [Sassybella]

5. Judith Leiber will launch a lower-price line of handbags. Life is good. [Racked]

6. Alicia Keys' husband Swizz Beatz teamed up with Reebok to design a line of shoes. [Reebok]