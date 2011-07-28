Emma Watson's Lancôme Campaign: See the Photos!

Courtesy of Lancome
Kelci Shipley
Jul 28, 2011 @ 1:30 pm

Emma Watson became the face for Lancôme's Tresor Midnight Rose perfume earlier this year, and now the campaign is out! "The fragrance is very wholesome in some way, it’s very sweet and warm and playful," Watson explained in a behind-the-scenes video. "There’s something magic about midnight and the concept of a flower that blooms at this time." See the entire Mario Testino-shot campaign in the gallery.

