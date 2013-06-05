Found It! Emma Watson's Bling From The Bling Ring Premiere

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Josephine Cusumano
Jun 05, 2013 @ 12:45 pm

Unlike Emma Watson’s character in The Bling Ring, the actress didn’t rob a celebrity to score the shiny new earrings she wore last night's Los Angeles premiere of her new film. The pair of ear cuffs by Graziela Gems are made of white zircon and set in sterling silver, and they can be yours—without you having to worry about getting caught. Shop the style for $290 at grazielagems.com. Tell us, would you wear these?

Plus, see Emma's best looks ever.

MORE:• Emma Watson at the This Is the End Premiere Try on Emma Watson's HairstylesSee Emma's Amazing Beauty Transformation

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!