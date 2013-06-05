Found It! Emma Watson's Bling From The Bling Ring Premiere

Unlike Emma Watson’s character in The Bling Ring, the actress didn’t rob a celebrity to score the shiny new earrings she wore last night's Los Angeles premiere of her new film. The pair of ear cuffs by Graziela Gems are made of white zircon and set in sterling silver, and they can be yours—without you having to worry about getting caught. Shop the style for $290 at grazielagems.com. Tell us, would you wear these?

