Emma Watson Wore a Top Made Entirely of Leftover Fabric Scraps

Alexandra Whittaker
Jun 23, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

Emma Watson has been very public about her choice to wear eco-friendly clothing, and that was no exception during her press tour this week.

After wearing two dramatically beautiful red carpet gowns, Watson kept things more casual in a BreeLayne off-the-shoulder top during a press tour stop in France for her movie The Circle.

The twist? The shirt was made entirely of leftover fabric.

Le Bristol makes its own honey on the roof! 🇫🇷 🐝 ❤ The @edun trousers are created by artisans in Burkina Faso, featuring a zipper made from recycled brass. EDUN is building long-term, sustainable growth opportunities by supporting manufacturers, community-based initiatives and partnering with African artists and artisans. Top is @breelayneofficial and made in downtown LA by local artisans from mesh and lined in silk. Both materials were leftovers discarded by other designers, and were bought to recycle and repurpose in new garments. For every item sold, a tree is planted. Bag made in a family-owned factory in Alicante, Spain by @m2malletier. The factory was opened in 1981 by shoe designer Jaime Romero and his wife. Today, 25 artisans from the local town of Sax work in the factory and have been working there for at least 15 years. Everything is handcrafted using skills and traditions which have been passed down generations. Shoes @creaturesofcomfort, crafted in a small factory just outside of Florence. Creatures of Comfort recently participated in #womentogether and #whyimarch campaigns donating a portion of its proceeds to Planned Parenthood and the ACLU and SPL Center. The brand is also participating in a campaign headed by Women for Women International that supports women in war zones. Jewellery by @fernandojorge, who uses small workshops in central São Paulo to manufacture all his pieces. His motivation is to stimulate the local craftsmanship and emphasise the quality of “Made in Brazil”. All fashion info verified by @ecoage For skin, the organic concealer/foundation 'Un' Cover-Up in colour 22 by @rmsbeauty was used along with the @janeiredale Active Light Concealer. Bronzer is @vitaliberata. For eyes the Ecocert-certified @antonymcosmetics and Organic Nosiette Eyeshadow were used. For brows, Jane Iredale Pure Brow Gel was used, @herbivorebotanicals Coco Rose Tint in Coral was used to tint the cheeks. Lips lined with Jane Iredale Lip Pencil in Spice before @absolution_cosmetics Lipstick in Col 5/Dusty Rose was added. All brands are cruelty-free and formulated using both natural, mineral and organic ingredients. All beauty info verified by @contentbeauty

A post shared by The Press Tour (@the_press_tour) on

According to Watson's official press tour outfit Instagram, her top was made by local L.A. artisans from mesh and silk that were recycled from the scraps of other designers.

Watson paired the top with a pair of Edun pants that were made by artisans in Burkina Faso and had a zipper made of recycled brass.

RELATED: Emma Watson Is Hiding Copies of The Handmaid’s Tale All Over Paris

Even Watson's accessories and makeup were sustainable and cruelty-free. Her M2MALLETIER bag was handcrafted in a family-owned factory in Alicante, Spain.

It just goes to show that being fashionable doesn't have to mean compromising on your ethics.

Show Transcript

What is it we love about Emma Watson? Let us count the ways. She's the voice of a generation. Her galvanizing campaign for feminism [UNKNOWN] a moment of reckoning for the Hollywood film industry, bringing the movement for gender equality to the red carpet and beyond. She makes tricky fashion look effortless. Her favorite outfits this year were both from Christian Dior. Separates with an added pant sash and a floaty dress that had a future techno bent to it. Her style choices are as clear as black and white. Literally. Watson stays true to a strict palette of minimalist tones. Whether a white halter jumpsuit for a fashion gala or relaxed sportswear for day She avoids the trap of traditional ball gowns, exuding elegance in a crisp white Ralph Lauren blouse, one with a draped skirt, [UNKNOWN] Kaplan last year. She's Emma Watson, the personification of stylish substance.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!