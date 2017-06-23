Emma Watson Wore a Top Made Entirely of Leftover Fabric Scraps

Emma Watson has been very public about her choice to wear eco-friendly clothing, and that was no exception during her press tour this week.

After wearing two dramatically beautiful red carpet gowns, Watson kept things more casual in a BreeLayne off-the-shoulder top during a press tour stop in France for her movie The Circle.

The twist? The shirt was made entirely of leftover fabric.

According to Watson's official press tour outfit Instagram, her top was made by local L.A. artisans from mesh and silk that were recycled from the scraps of other designers.

Watson paired the top with a pair of Edun pants that were made by artisans in Burkina Faso and had a zipper made of recycled brass.

RELATED: Emma Watson Is Hiding Copies of The Handmaid’s Tale All Over Paris

Even Watson's accessories and makeup were sustainable and cruelty-free. Her M2MALLETIER bag was handcrafted in a family-owned factory in Alicante, Spain.

It just goes to show that being fashionable doesn't have to mean compromising on your ethics.