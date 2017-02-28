Emma Watson Will Make You See White Sneakers in a New Light

Emma Watson has been the Belle of the ball throughout the duration of the Beauty and the Beast press tour. Though she has opted for over-the-top glamour with most of her looks thus far, she went a bit more casual at a Shanghai press conference for the film.
Clad in an all-black, one-shoulder ensemble, she anchored her simple and chic getup with a pair of white sneakers—we'd like to think of this as "modern-day Belle in the real world." And sticking to her eco-conscious ethos, the sneakers are actually sustainable, from a brand called Good Guys Don't Wear Leather.
"@goodguysdontwearleather who do not use any animal products and make their collections in Porto to help preserve the traditional shoe making industry," read Watson's caption on her The Press Tour Instagram account. The star has already worn the brand before: She slipped on the same sneakers and their NORIDER boots during her Paris promotional tour stops.
Bonjour Paris! Coat is from @stellamccartney, the world's first luxury brand that is committed to producing products that do not use leather, skins, feathers or fur. Instead, Stella has spent years developing ways of using materials such as regenerated cashmere, recycled fabrics, organic cotton and forest-friendly fabrics. Jumper is from @filippa_k, a Swedish brand committed to four Rs: reducing, repairing, reusing and recycling. Tee by @boodywear, a brand that produces basics made with certified organic bamboo, produced using computerised 3D knitting, so no fabric is wasted. Its factories are zero-waste and have a closed loop system to stop any water being wasted. Shoes are @goodguysdontwearleather. The brand doesn’t use any animal products in its collections. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves
Merci beaucoup Paris for the wonderful start to the @beautyandthebeast tour! We felt like we were back in the heart of the film. Next stop - London. Did you know in the French version of the film, Cogsworth is called Big Ben? And Philippe is called Philbert?! 🇫🇷🌹 Body by @woronstore, a slow fashion brand that focuses on everyday essentials. Each underwear garment is made from Lenzing Modal® fabric, a fibre made from beech wood sourced from sustainable forestry plantations in Europe. Socks by @boodywear, a brand that produces underwear made with certified organic bamboo, produced using computerised 3D knitting, so no fabric is wasted. Its factories are zero-waste and have a closed loop system to stop any water being wasted. Faux leather jacket and dress by @stellamccartney Boots by @goodguysdontwearleather. The brand doesn't use any animal products in its collections, which are made in Porto, Portugal, helping preserve the traditional shoe making industry of the region. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves Concealer by @rmsbeauty which is formulated with raw, food-grade and organic ingredients in their natural state. Red pomegranate cheek and lip stain by @thebodyshop, who campaign to 'Enrich Not Exploit’ by protecting endangered habitats from intensive farming expansion, bronzer by @vitaliberata who have developed a collection of tanning products free from parabens, alcohol and that spray tan smell. Powder by @iliabeauty which is made from organic powdered corn and minerals instead of loose talc. Brown eye pencil by @honest_beauty who champion fair labour and human rights with their Health & Sustainability Standards. Lip balm from @tataharper who formulate and manufacture their natural and organic products from their farm in Vermont. Eyebrow gel by @janeiredale which is certified cruelty-free and eyebrow pencil by @alimapure who make their products in a diverse range of colours to suit all skin tones and offset 100% of their corporate carbon emissions. Beauty product info verified by @contentbeauty
And though she kept it comfortable in Shanghai, her hair was totally fit for a princess—a gorgeous French braid that we'll definitely be trying out this week. She was joined there by her Beauty and the Beast co-stars Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, Luke Stevens, and the film's director Bill Condon.
Beauty and the Beast hits theaters March 17, which means there is a slew of looks where this one came from coming up. We're staying tuned to The Press Tour Instagram for all the info on Watson's future ensembles.