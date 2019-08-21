What's Going on With Emma Watson and Tom Felton?

Harry Potter fans aren't quite sure what to make out of the latest on social media. Co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton, who played Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy, respectively, in the Harry Potter film franchise have been posting pretty cozy snapshots on Instagram. On one hand, a legion of fanfic-writing Potterheads are celebrating what could be the real-life incarnation of their OTP (that's "one true pairing" in fic speak), but on the other, fans are also wondering how a Gryffindor and a Slytherin could link up.

Die-hard Harry Potter fanatics call the coupling Dramione and now, they can see it play out in real life via Felton's Instagram. According to the Huffington Post, he shared an image of him and Watson wearing pajamas as he taught her some guitar fundamentals. Geotags indicate that the two are in South Africa together in what looks like a romantic getaway or a picture-perfect friend vacation. Fans were quick to comment, saying that their fantasies were coming true.

"Did an entire generation of Potterheads just manifest this into reality," a fan commented.

"DRAMIONE is reaaaaaal!!" another noted, adding heart-eye emoji and, "My favorite couple."

For his part, Felton was playing right into everyone's hands. Not only did he share the pajama-clad pic, he followed it up with a beach snapshot that credited Watson as the photographer. In it, he's wearing a tank top with a feminist slogan, "Women Do It Better," which is a very Emma Watson thing to do.

Watson even admitted to having a crush on Felton back when they were elbows-deep in the Potter world. At the time, she explained that the feelings were unrequited, but judging by their social media posts, it looks like things could be turning around.

"We love a bad guy, and he was a few years older and he had a skateboard and that just did it, really," Watson said on The Jonathan Ross Show back in 2012. "He used to do tricks on it. He was so cool. He totally knew [I had a crush]. And the thing is, he’d turn and go, 'Oh, I see her in a younger sisterly way.' And it just broke my heart, still does."

A source explained to Entertainment Tonight that the two are "just good friends and not dating," but the internet's love for this star-crossed couple won't be let down. The comments keep on rolling in, just like magic.