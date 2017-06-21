Emma Watson Looks Gorgeous in a Dramatic Floral Gown at The Circle Premiere in Paris

Whenever Emma Watson hits the red carpet it's a fashion home run, and tonight's premiere of her upcoming film The Circle in in Paris was was no exception.

For the event, which was held at the Cinema UGC Normandie, the actress wore a floral patterned blue-and-white gown fit for the first day of summer. Not only was the gorgeous gown apropos for the change of season, it also highlighted her figure thanks to a form-fitting bodice and silver chain along her waist. The dramatic number also featured a long train, which billowed out behind her making for the perfect photo opp.

Watson paired her look with drop earrings and a simple silver necklace. A smoky eye, simple makeup, and loose curls finished off her look.

Earlier in the day, Watson hid copies of The Handmaid's Tale all around Paris. "I’m hiding copies of The Handmaid’s Tale in Paris!” she wrote on Twitter, also sharing the news in French. Many lucky fans scored a copy, which is this month's pick for her book club, My Shared Shelf.

All in a day's work for Watson.