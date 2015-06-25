Emma Watson Set to Star in The Circle with Tom Hanks

Emma Watson is taking on a starring role alongside Tom Hanks in The Circle's film adaptation. She's portraying a new hire at an Internet firm in the digital age thriller. [Deadline]

1. Fans across the world are showing their love for Michael Jackson on the six-year anniversary of his death. [CNN]

2. Back to the Future inventions are slowly becoming a reality. Luxury car maker Lexus has debuted a hoverboard. [USA Today]

3. There's great news for The Fast and the Furious fans: Jason Statham is set to return for 2017's Furious 8. [Time]

4. Can't get enough Harry Potter? These real-life destinations will feed your appetite for wizardry fun. [People]

5. Put more than just meats on the grill this summer with these seven ideas for grilling fruit. [Food and Wine]