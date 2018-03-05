Emma Watson Unveils a Time's Up Arm Tattoo and the Internet Has Thoughts

While Emma Watson didn’t attend the 2018 Oscars ceremony, she made sure to stop by an after-party—winning strategy, right there. The 27-year-old Beauty and the Beast star arrived at the Vanity Fair fête sporting her chic baby bangs and a black Ralph Lauren halter gown paired with a gloriously blinged-out collar.

While her look was undeniably chic, it’s neither her dress nor her fringe that had our heads turning. Watson displayed the inside of her right forearm to show the feminist message of her new ink: a Time's Up tattoo in a cursive script.

The Hollywood-fueled initiative Time's Up is currently raising money (and awareness) for women's rights in the workplace, aiming to put an end to sexual harassment and assault in and outside of the office.

However, Twitter users were quick to point out that Emma’s tatt is missing a vital piece of punctuation: an apostrophe.

Normally a massive fan of Emma Watson, but not sure about how I feel about that fringe - and that ‘tattoo’. pic.twitter.com/LRkIHorrbv — Eleni Paneras (@EleniPaneras) March 5, 2018

But others made better points and commended the actress’s aesthetic dedication to the progressive movement sweeping Hollywood:

Emma Watson may have missed out an apostrophe but she’s still doing more than you on the time’s up movement. #timesup — Charlie Chenson (@Charbarley) March 5, 2018

Emma Watson is smarter than every single person who is posting about her “tattoo mistake”. 1) it’s fake 2) the grammatical error is being spoken about which brings more attention to “time’s up”. She did that and you all are helping. Thank you. — 𝖘𝖈𝖔𝖙𝖙 (@starnaylord) March 5, 2018

Thankfully, there’s a good chance Watson’s “new ink” is temporary—there’s a shine around the edges of the letters, so it was likely a cut-and-peel type appliqué.

This is hardly the first time Watson has shown her support for the Time’s Up initiative. Emma was one of the celebrities who made a splash on the Golden Globes red carpet by bringing a women’s rights activist as her date.

In kind, Watson recently donated $1.4 million to the U.K. Justice and Equality Fund. The campaign in question raises funds to stop sexual harassment in the workplace.

UPDATE: On Monday afternoon, Emma addressed her tattoo controversy in a lighthearted tweet. "Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must," the actress joked.

Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 5, 2018