Emma Watson is keeping it all in the family! In Burberry's new Spring/Summer 2010 ad campaign, photographed by Mario Testino, Watson poses alongside model Max Hurd and one extra special guest—her baby brother Alex! See the actress in a strong-shouldered lilac trench (left) and an abstract black-and-white print trench, among others, and check out this behind-the-scenes video from the shoot—can you spot Burberry's fun-loving Creative Director Christopher Bailey?