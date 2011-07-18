Emma Watson to Star in Beauty and the Beast?

Another fantasy role for Emma Watson? Fresh off the finale of her final Harry Potter movie, Deathly Hallows Part 2 (which raked in $168.6 million in its opening three days), Watson is currently in talks to take the lead role in director Guillermo del Toro's new adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, ComingSoon.net reports. While nothing is finalized, we can't help but wonder: Who will play the beast? See Emma Watson's transformation in the gallery.

