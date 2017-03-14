Emma Watson's Unexpected Sexy, Sheer Look Will Take Your Breath Away

Lara Walsh
Mar 14, 2017 @ 8:30 am

After weeks of entrancing us with a full Disney princess wardrobe complete with intricate beading, ethereal fabrics, and romantic silhouettes, Emma Watson is saving the best for last and proving the style adage as old as time that when in doubt, sticking to black is the most classic and beautiful choice.

On Monday, the Beauty and the Beast actress started off the week by turning heads in an LBD that was anything but simple at the New York City premiere of the Disney live-action remake. The sweeping, floor-length gown ensured the 26-year-old was the Belle of the ball as she flashed a hint of cleavage with sheer black paneling overlaid by a silk, diagonally cut design.

The dramatic number softly hugged the slim star's toned figure to the knees before flaring out into a flattering mermaid train while black nail polish, stacked earrings, and a cool black clutch added a hint of edge to the classic ensemble.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios

While we were busy staring at the Harry Potter alum's stunning red carpet choice, Watson's gown might have been even better from the back as a romantic black bow, a back cut-out, and sweeping train ensured that the actress turned heads from every angle.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios

RELATED: Emma Watson Is Really Leaning Into This Whole Princess Thing—and We're Not Mad About It

Completing her princess IRL transformation, the British beauty opted for classic red lips, bold brows and a soft pompadour to offset that royal glow.

