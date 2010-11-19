Emma Watson’s Style Transformation

It's been nearly 10 years since Emma Watson first charmed audiences as the teacher’s pet wizard-in-training Hermione Granger in the first Harry Potter movie. In seemingly less time than it takes to flick a wand and murmur a spell, the British actress has transformed from an adorable 11-year old to precocious tween to budding fashionista to the face of Burberry to a designer in her own right, seen here most recently (far right) rocking a lace and feather Rafael Lopez dress at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 London premiere last week. When she cut her hair into a chic pixie earlier this year, Emma distanced herself from Hermione and cemented herself as a style star to watch. The Brown University student's first post-Harry part is alongside Michelle Williams in My Week with Marilyn, so expect her look to travel back in time again—this time through the magic of hair, makeup and wardrobe.

