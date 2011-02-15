Emma Watson Poses for Lancome, Louboutin Inspired by Blake Lively and More!

1. First Burberry, now Lancome—Emma Watson is the new face of the beauty brand. [InStyle UK]

2. Christian Louboutin is naming a shoe after Blake Lively. Could her life get any better? [Fashion for Lunch]

3. Christina Hendricks is teaming up with Vivienne Westwood, her favorite designer, as the face of her jewelry line. [Daily Mail]

4. Jeremy Scott designed three cartoon-esque watches for Swatch. [Twitter]

5. Tyra Banks tries her hand at yet another media outlet: she's launching a fashion and beauty web site in March. [PeopleStyleWatch]

6. Confirmed:Marion Cotillard will star in the new Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises. [HuffPo]