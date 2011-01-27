Emma Watson for People Tree: The Final Collection

Harry Potter heroine Emma Watson teamed up with fair trade clothing label People Tree for a collaboration line last year, and it's still going strong. Her third collection for the label—which will also be her last—debuted today online, and the lineup includes polka dot skirts, striped shirts and draped dresses (seen above on Watson). The 20-year-old actress, now a sophomore at Brown University, worked on the collection with the People Tree founders while at the Rhode Island school. "Together we decided on all the colors, fabrics, shapes and craft skills," she told the Telegraph. And this is just the beginning of the end—more of Watson's final collection for People Tree will be go on sale at the end of next month. Check out the newest pieces in the gallery.