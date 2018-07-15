Emma Watson Channeled Meghan Markle at Wimbledon with Her White Culottes

The Meghan Markle effect is real. In fact, it's so real that it has officially infiltrated one of the most exclusive circles in La La Land, aka Hollywood.

On Saturday, during the Ladies' Single Finals at Wimbledon, Emma Watson arrived in the stands wearing an outfit that seemingly mirrored the Duchess of Sussex's style, right down to the white culottes.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

For the occasion, Markle sported a blue and white striped blouse, which she tucked into her white silk wide-leg pants by Ralph Lauren. Meanwhile, the Harry Potter star slipped on a nearly identical pair of the flowing trousers, but dressed them up with a tailored blazer and button-up vest in the same stark shade.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Watson's main accessory, a white straw hat, also reminds us of the beloved fedoras worn by Markle. She even had one on-hand during the games in case the sun became too bright.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

However, Emma is not the only one taking style cues from the newly-minted royal. It seems as if the Meghan Markle effect has also reached those within her inner circle. Take, for instance, Kate Middleton's canary yellow Dolce & Gabbana sheath dress with flutter sleeves she wore to her second day at Wimbledon with her husband, Prince William. The style is very reminiscent of the sunny Brandon Maxwell number Markle wore only a few weeks ago.

And it's reported that Markle has influenced Princess Beatrice's recent style shift, with the royal trading her former lace dresses and bright colors for modern silhouettes in a subdued palette.

"Beatrice has definitely been taking notes on the royal fashion of Meghan," celebrity stylist Rochelle White told The Daily Mail. "She has been a big influence on fashion, trends and style and I think she has seen the power in that."

With a style game as strong as Meghan's, we have a feeling her impact on the fashion world isn't going anywhere anytime soon.