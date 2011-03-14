Emma Watson for Lancome: 'The Icon of Her Generation'

Emma Watson’s beauty is striking—so much so that her fabulous features just inked a deal to be the new face of Lancôme! Watson confirmed the news on her Twitter this morning, where she had left clues over the past few days so her fans could guess her big news. "It starts with an L and ends with an E. I’m sure you have guessed the new face of Lancôme is me!" the 20-year-old actress Tweeted. This beauty contract only furthers Watson's fabulous foray into the fashion industry, as she previously fronted the Burberry campaign, designed ecofriendly collections for People Tree, and is gearing up to launch her first line in collaboration with Alberta Ferretti this month. "Thanks to her charm, romanticism and her incredible modernity, Emma Watson has become the icon of her generation," Lancome's president Youcef Nabi stated to WWD. Watson also announced on her Web site that she's taking a break from Brown University to focus on other projects, including the final Harry Potter film due out this summer, and now Lancôme, of course.

