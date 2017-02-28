Emma Watson Doesn't Kiss and Tell—Here's Why

No matter the preconceived notions you hold about gorgeous, wealthy, twentysomething actresses, it’s not difficult to see that Emma Watson (though undeniably gorgeous, wealthy, and 26) breaks the mold.

The Beauty and the Beast star is doing Hollywood her way, much to the chagrin of show biz advisers. “There have been hard moments in my career when I’ve had an agent or a movie producer say, ‘You are making a big mistake,’ ” Watson told Vanity Fair. “But what’s the point of achieving great success if you feel like you’re losing your freakin’ mind? I’ve had to say, ‘Guys, I need to go back to school,’ or ‘I just need to go home and hang out with my cats.’ People have looked at me and been like, ‘Is she insane?’ But, actually, it’s the opposite of insane.”

Another area where Emma refuses to adhere to the celebrity norm? Her private life. Watson has publically admitted to having a boyfriend, but don’t expect to catch a paparazzi snap of them side-by-side anytime soon.

“I want to be consistent,” she said, “I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways. I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.”

Classy and considerate—can’t say we’re surprised.