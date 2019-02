Image zoom Brad Barket/Getty

Emma Watson earned more money than any other actress in 2009 according to Vanity Fair's list of top 40 Hollywood moneymakers. The 19-year-old took home an estimated $30 million for starring in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the two-part finale of the series. The actresses following Watson on the list were Cameron Diaz, who earned $27 million, Sarah Jessica Parker and Katherine Heigl, who both made $24 million last year.