Emma Watson Wants to Give You a Signed Copy of Her Favorite Book

Emma Watson’s book hiding project is going worldwide. The outspoken bibliophile has started her own book club, Our Shared Shelf, and has been known for hiding books in New York’s subway and the London Underground. This International Women’s Day, she’s taking her efforts worldwide.

With some help from “book fairies around the world,” Watson is hiding copies of some of her favorite, feminist books across the globe for women to find. From Argentina to Paris, Berlin, Dublin, and more, Our Shared Shelf is delighting women with new reading material.

From midnight NYC time, book fairies around the WORLD will start hiding feminist books to mark #IWD #IWDoursharedshelf @the_bookfairies 📚 — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 8, 2017

The best part? They seem to have hidden messages from Watson herself inside. “Congratulations on finding one!” she writes in one note. “I hope you enjoy this book, and I’d encourage you when you’re finished to leave it somewhere for the next person to find.”

“I’d love to know what you think. Please head to goodreads.com/oursharedshelf or use #IWDOurSharedShelf on social media to join the discussion!”

Having fun around the WORLD today as we celebrate #IWD with book fairies hiding feminist books in unusual places 😀📚 https://t.co/r5dN6A7Ohq pic.twitter.com/RBofh2WWUr — The Book Fairies (@the_bookfairies) March 8, 2017

Bonjour Paris!!! The book fairies are busy hiding copies of Half the Sky at some iconic landmarks #IWDoursharedshelf #ibelieveinbookfairies pic.twitter.com/8mcxCwTJ2f — The Book Fairies (@the_bookfairies) March 8, 2017

Who will find this hidden gem on a statue in Dublin, Ireland? Our Irish Book Fairy is hiding treats around the city for #IWDoursharedshelf 😀 pic.twitter.com/11OFixWTqv — The Book Fairies (@the_bookfairies) March 8, 2017

Girl power at its finest.