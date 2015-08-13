Watch Emma Watson Take on the Fashion Industry in the Fight for Gender Equality 

There’s something intensely elegant about Emma Watson, but while her ability to make any dress shine on the red carpet is every designer’s dream, it’s not just Watson's fashion choices that prove she's a forward-thinking, modern starlet. The 25-year-old actress and UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador has always been vocal about the importance of gender equality—she even launched HeForShe, a campaign that encourages both genders to support equal rights. And now Watson is asking some of the world's most important fashion designers come together for the cause. “I want to get this conversation, this dialogue happening specifically within the fashion industry to ask the leading voices about gender equality,” Watson says in the video below in conversation with British Vogue.

Across the minutes-long discussion, she raises important questions such as “What are the biggest challenges facing women in fashion today?” to Jonathan Saunders, Stella McCartney, Erdem’s Erdem Moralioglu, and Bella Freud, all of whom agree that there’s still work to be done. “I think the fashion industry has a very big role to play,” McCartney says. “It has a huge voice and the voice can be adapted. It’s about time it did change. We need to give a better message to women of all ages, all sizes, and all nationalities.” The leaders move on to discuss fair pay, maternity leave, and how you can help. Watch the full, inspirational video below.

