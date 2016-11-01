Emma Watson Becomes a Dior Batwoman on Halloween 

When it comes to high-fashion party dressing, Emma Watson is an absolute pro. She wears couture with ease and dazzling ball gowns with the same effortlessness with which we wear denim and our favorite sneakers.

Her latest look was a confection if ever there was one—a black tulle gown from none other than Dior. The spring 2017 stunner from the brand featured a bustier-inspired bodice and colorful, magical embroidery fit for a fashion-forward queen like Watson. Front and center of her bodice: a bewitching red bat, appropriate for the Halloween outing Claridge's hotel in London.

David M. Benett/Getty

The multihyphenate entertainer swept her hair into a tousled and twisted updo, for an added dose of whimsy and playfulness. Her full brows and rosy lips completed her beauty look, while her choker and embellished box clutch were totally on-trend for fall.

Next up for Watson is her role as beloved character Belle, in the live action adaptation of animated Disney film Beauty and the Beast. With a look like this, it's clear that the actress is already getting into character as the belle of the ball.