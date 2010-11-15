Emma Watson to Design with Alberta Ferretti

As Hermione in Harry Potter, she conjured up her own gown for the Yule Ball, and now in real life, Emma Watson is set to begin designing a high-end line with Alberta Ferretti. Emma currently collaborates with People Tree on a line of casual clothes, the proceeds of which benefit sustainable farming efforts. It was actually her People’s Tree line that first caught Ferretti's eye, Emma told UsWeekly.com. "She wrote to me and said, 'I saw what you did with People Tree and I think it's a great idea and will you do something with me?'" Emma says her inspiration for the line is "Very classic, '60s Jane Birkin." She’s not moving too far away from her roots, however, as the yet-to-be-named line will feature organic clothing.