Emma Watson: A Decade of Premiere Style

With Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 hitting theaters this Friday, July 15th (or a midnight showing on Thursday, if you're lucky), we're taking a look back at Emma Watson’s red carpet style—no Time-Turner necessary! In ten years, Watson transformed from 11-year-old red carpet rookie at the Sorcerer's Stone premieres to an all-out style superstar. Click “See the Photos” to see how her premiere style has evolved. It’s a transformation even the pickiest transfiguration professor would be proud of.

— Ashleigh Schmitz