Remember when we told you about Burberry's upcoming bespoke service that will allow you to customize a trench to suit your own style? It won't be available to the masses until early next year, but lucky Burberry face Emma Watson was recently spotted in the very first bespoke trench. We love the leather sleeves and how chic it looks with her studded Winter Storms bag. Burberry-on-Burberry never looked so tough!

MORE! Harry Potter Cast Honor Veterans With Poppy Pin

Watch Burberry's New Winter Storms Collection