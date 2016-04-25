Emma Watson Greets Spring's Breezy Weather in the Perfect Leather Jacket

There’s nothing manic about Emma Watson’s Monday. To prove it, the 26-year-old actress and Brown University grad kicked off her week on a positive note, making a rare public appearance in New York City dressed in a look we can all seriously relate to.

For her morning outing, in which she reportedly grabbed breakfast with a friend, Watson embraced the Northeast’s soothing spring temps and coordinated her daytime ensemble around a pair of perfectly fitted blue jeans. Her pointed-toe black leather flats look comfortable, and we’re marveling at just how crisp she manages to keep her white shirt. As for the head-turner, take a look at the brown leather jacket with rock 'n' roll belt detailing.

Think her stroll looks breezy? Think again. Watson appears to be as busy as ever, taking a phone call while toting a sleek, black leather backpack. This isn’t the first time we’re feeling empowered by the former Harry Potter star, who frequently uses her celebrity platform to stand up for equality, feminism, and important causes.

That’s how you get things done.