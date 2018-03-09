Emma Watson's Officially Dating a Former Glee Star, and They're Already Being Romantic in Public

There's a new A-list celebrity couple in town, and they're already delivering swoon-worthy romantic pictures together.

Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet are officially dating, and the Harry Potter and Glee worlds have reunited in real life. Unlike some of her contemporaries, Watson has kept her relationships notoriously private, even going so far as to address why publicly.

“The story of my life has been of public interest, which is why I’ve been so passionate about having a private identity,” she said last August. “When I step into a character, people have to be able to suspend their disbelief; they have to be able to divorce me from that girl. And not having everyone know every single intimate detail of my entire life is part of me trying to protect my ability to do my job well."

While the actress has yet to confirm her relationship, a source tells People that they're officially seeing each other. "They have been dating for a little bit now, but it’s still pretty new."

“They met through friends,” adds the source. “They might seem like an odd match but they actually have very similar personalities.”

With her new relationship, though, it's unclear how she and Overstreet will proceed, since they are both famous. They were first spotted together back in February at a concert.

Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet in LA [February 07, 2018]https://t.co/rO46atubfl pic.twitter.com/FcI0ORVFfi — Emma Watson Updates (@EmWatsonUpdates) February 9, 2018

Afterwards, they were caught on video leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars party together.

It's not clear how long they've been together or even known each other, but as celebrities, they could have met at events long before they became a couple. In fact, they each attended InStyle's Golden Globes after-party back in January.

Once word broke of the Vanity Fair video, neither party commented immediately—but they did step out publicly together, and this time, they made their relationship clearer. Watson and Overstreet held hands and looked quite happy together while going for a walk in Los Angeles.