Emma Watson Has Coined a New Term to Replace the Word "Single"

Though Little Women’s Meg may gravitate toward the confines of marriage and motherhood, the woman who plays her in the 2019 adaptation is just fine being single, thanks. Only, don’t call it that …

While Watson seems self-assured, the actress admits to British Vogue that she’s struggled with the idea of turning 30 next year.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

“I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal … Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious. And I realize it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out … There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.”

RELATED: What's Going on with Emma Watson and Tom Felton?

And though it wasn’t always the case, Watson says she’s genuinely happy to be single right now. “I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” she told the outlet. “I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

Consciously self-partnered … ? When’s the lifestyle empire dropping, Emma?

