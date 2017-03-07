Emma Watson Owns Up to an Annoying (but Adorable) Habit: “I Was Such a Loser”

Just days after reuniting with Harry Potter heartthrob Matthew Lewis, aka Neville Longbottom, at the Beauty and the Beast Los Angeles premiere and revealing that a group text thread between her and former Harry Potter cast mates is very much alive, it's clear that the magical film series that started it all for Emma Watson still holds a very special place in her thoughts.

On Monday, the Beauty and the Beast star made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her new film and reminisce about her breakout role as Hermione Granger, which she took on when she was only 9 years old.

"It's almost like you have magical powers or something," the host joked as the now 26-year-old opened up about being chosen for the role after her very first audition and then growing up onscreen and making her way into viewers' hearts for over a decade while working on the franchise's subsequent films.

While on his trip down memory lane, the late night emcee couldn't resist poking fun at Watson about a very Hermione-esque embarrassing habit that the child star can be seen doing during an old Harry Potter outtake.

"Watch Emma's lips very closely," the chuckling host advised as we see Watson mouthing along to the lines of fellow co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, who play Harry Potter and Ron Weasley in the series.

A laughing Watson explained, "You laugh, but this was actually quite traumatic for me. I created issues because of this. I would ruin takes! Chris [Columbus] would be like, 'Cut. Emma, you're doing it again.' But I couldn't help myself! It was like, I was such a loser, I really wanted to do my job well, and I overdid it." No complaints here!

The British beauty opened up about her new Disney-live action film and admitted that although she's been in the movie business for a while, she still gets starstruck.

"Celine Dion arrives and I'm like, holding my publicist like, 'This is almost too much for me!'" Watson dished. "You have to understand, my parents do not really understand like celebrities or Hollywood or whatever else, but my mom and I used to play Celine Dion in the car like non-stop."

RELATED: A Harry Potter Reunion Happened at the Beauty and the Beast Premiere

The enchanted re-telling of Beauty and the Beast makes its way into theaters on March 17. Get nostalgic watching a young Emma perform her lines in an old outtake at the top, and watch the clip above to see the actress gush about meeting her icon Celine Dion and getting hit with snowballs.