Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet Made Out in Public

Forget Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin (or Biebs and Selena Gomez)—Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet have officially overruled them as the "will they/won't they" couple of 2018. Their are they or aren't they dating life may harder to keep track of than most other celebs, but Watson made her feelings toward Overstreet clear with an unusually public kiss. The notoriously private actress threw caution to the wind this week when she was spotted in Los Angeles leaning fully into a PDA moment by locking lips with Chord.

Of course, a little making out doesn't necessarily mean they're an item again. But still, our Harry Potter and Glee-loving hearts are hoping for an IRL crossover of titanic proportions.

The two first coupled together back in March, and word got out shortly after that they were an item. This relationship is significant for Watson in that it's far more public than she's used to being in her dating life. She's admitted many times before that she prefers her private life to stay, you know, private.

“The story of my life has been of public interest, which is why I’ve been so passionate about having a private identity,” she said last August. “When I step into a character, people have to be able to suspend their disbelief; they have to be able to divorce me from that girl. And not having everyone know every single intimate detail of my entire life is part of me trying to protect my ability to do my job well."

Reports surfaced last month that Watson and Overstreet broke things off, but clearly, not all loose ends are tied up. This is one Hollywood couple we can definitely get behind.