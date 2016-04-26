Emma Watson Just Took the Cutest Selfie for Her Feminist Book Club

Emma Watson's feminist book club, Our Shared Shelf, is still going strong. The actress began the project back in January, and after kicking it off with Gloria Steinam's My Life on the Road, Watson and her group of loyal members are now reading How to Be a Woman by Caitlin Moran.

Today, Watson shared a selfie of herself reading the book on the club's Instagram account, which she regrammed on her personal account as well, and of course the snap is pretty darn adorable. In the photo, a fresh-faced Watson reclines on her bed with the book positioned over her face. While much of her visage is obscured, you can see her enviable brows. "#HowToBeAWoman #CaitlinMoran #oursharedshelf :)," she captioned the 'gram.

A photo posted by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on Apr 26, 2016 at 11:43am PDT

Like Watson's other choices for the club, Moran's book revolves around feminism and openly discusses what it's like to be a modern woman. If you too want to join Our Shared Shelf, pick up Moran's book for $16 at amazon.com.