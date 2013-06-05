Emma Watson and Sofia Coppola Celebrate The Bling Ring in Los Angeles

Sofia Coppola (in Louis Vuitton) and Emma Watson (in Chanel) gathered in Los Angeles to premiere their new film, The Bling Ring, at the Directors Guild of America. The much-anticipated crime drama, first chronicled in a 2010 Vanity Fair article by Nancy Jo Sales, tells the real-life story of a gang of pop culture-obsessed teens who steal millions of dollars worth of designer clothes and jewelry from the homes of celebrities like Paris Hilton and Rachel Bilson. The film opens nationwide June 14. See more photos from last night's parties by clicking the photo!

