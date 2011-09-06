Emma Stone's Transatlantic Premiere and More!

Niviere/Benaroch/Sipa Press
Bronwyn Barnes
Sep 06, 2011 @ 5:30 pm

Emma Stone (in Dolce & Gabbana) posed with co-stars Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Allison Janney during a photo call for the box office hit The Help at the 37th Deauville American Film Festival in France."This story is the first one where what we're discussing during the promotion is enriching my life," Stone told THR. "Now I understand the power of being a storyteller beyond just being a childhood ham." Click through the gallery to see Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Bosworth and more stars at this weekend's hottest parties!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!