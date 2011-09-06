Emma Stone's Transatlantic Premiere and More!

Emma Stone (in Dolce & Gabbana) posed with co-stars Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Allison Janney during a photo call for the box office hit The Help at the 37th Deauville American Film Festival in France."This story is the first one where what we're discussing during the promotion is enriching my life," Stone told THR. "Now I understand the power of being a storyteller beyond just being a childhood ham." Click through the gallery to see Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Bosworth and more stars at this weekend's hottest parties!