Emma Stone's Gangster Squad Premiere Makeup: Get the Look

For last night's Gangster Squad premiere in Los Angeles, Emma Stone’s makeup artist Rachel Goodwin looked to vintage sirens for the inspiration behind the actress's jewel-toned smoky eye and sheer lip. "Her dress and statement necklace channeled the late '70s and early '80s when women were unabashedly okay with lots of jewelry and makeup," she told InStyle.com. "We looked to Dynasty’s Crystal Carrington and Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface—two really sexy women of that era who were unapologetic with hair, makeup, and clothes." To start, Goodwin used Revlon's eyeliner in Sueded Brown ($10; drugstore.com) all over Stone's lids as a base, then blended the rich emerald green from the Primer + Shadow Palette in Pop Art ($10; revlon.com) on top. Rather than a pale lip, she finished Stone's makeup with an airy gloss. "A nude lip just didn't seem right and felt too done,'" said Goodwin, who used Revlon's Just Bitten Stain in Rendezvous ($9; drugstore.com). Beautiful!

Plus, get more celebrity makeup inspiration!

MORE:• Emma Stone to Announce Oscar Nominations!• Olivia Wilde Colored Her Hair with Revlon Dye• Try on Emma Stone's Hair Here!