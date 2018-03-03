Emma Stone Set the Tone for the 2018 Oscars with an Empowering Speech

Brandi Fowler
Mar 03, 2018 @ 4:45 pm

With 2018 kicking off the powerful #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, this year’s Women in Film pre-Oscars party felt especially important. 

“This has been a historic year for so many reasons,” host Emma Stone said, as she took the stage at Crustacean restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif. “Many of you are a part of that. It’s a tipping point, and it’s very exciting, and it can be very jarring at times. But I’m so inspired by the voices I’ve gotten to listen to, and the things I’ve learned in the past couple of months, the past year. It’s been happening in our world and in our industry. So keep at it, and congratulations."

at the 11th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar cocktail party.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Stone, who co-hosted the event with WIF Los Angeles president, Cathy Schulman, surprised guests when tennis great Billie Jean King joined her at the podium. 

But, it was Viola Davis, who per usual, dropped thought-provoking ideologies on the crowd. “With all of our imperfections, with all of our complexities, we’re worth it,” she said. “This is a year of owning who we are. You either own your story and you share it, or you stand outside of it, always hustling for your worth."

She continued: "The moment you came out of your mother's womb, you were worth it and that’s what we’re learning this year. Even the women who are still in silence, the women who stepped up and spoke up…we’re all worth it. That’s what we need to come into the room with, that’s what we need to go into 2018 and 2019 with, that the privilege of a lifetime is being exactly who we are.” 

The glitzy bash celebrated the 49 women, who have been nominated for an Academy Award this year. Among the nominees, Ali Larter shared her view on the mood before Sunday night's Oscars.

RELATED: Inside the Hottest Parties of Oscars Weekend

“I’ve been working in this business for a long time and there’s an electricity that you can feel right now,” Larter told InStyle, as she headed inside the event in a black Saint Laurent dress and red heels. “This is also about supporting women in front of and behind the camera. We want more female directors. We want more female writers, producers...I just think it’s an exciting time. More than ever, you do feel a united force and you can feel an energy. It feels like it’s been unleashed.” 

We can't wait to hear those Oscars speeches, ladies.

Show Transcript

There was something different about The Oscars this year which is not usually the case. The clothes on the red carpet, simplicity, so the sophisticated almost understatement on the part of a lot of the actresses. I found the clothes more relevant than I have in, in many seasons. In terms of fashion, it was the Anne Hathaway. I mean starting with a vintage Valentino red dress, and going into the first dress that she wore on stage which was a while Givenchy couture, to a gray Vivian Westwood to a terrific Lanvin tuxedo. To a one shoulder shimmy beaded Oscar de la Renta, into a red Versaci dress. To a blue Armani Prive dress and for the finale, with this turtle neck custom made silver armored Tom Ford gown. The great thing about Anne is that she has such an infectious sense of humor. And she has such a delight in being on stage, that it's fun to see her wear all these clothes. Haley Satchel(?) tonight in this Marchesa dress that she said that she actually sketched out. This girl looked so sophisticated and yet like a child. In a great way, she looked so fresh and so happy. The kid sparkled, and I have to say she was one of my favorites. I thought women sponsors just like Calvin Klein was beautiful. I mean there's an essence of minimalism then and incredibly glamorous way. The shape of the dress, the wonderful D, V neckline I love the Louis Vuitton colored jewelry as accents, Michelle Williams by Chanel, a couture gown. The intricacy of the beading, the detail work. And it's all on a chiffon mesh. It is, it's haute couture at it's finest. It is [UNKNOWN] at his best. It is an absolutely spectacular dress. What keeps the Chanel dress from looking too girlish, it the fact that's actually very close to the body and very curvacious. Essential, in a very demur way. Cate Blanchett is probably the most controversial dress for a lot of people. At the InStyle viewing party, women went crazy for it. Men turned their backs on it [LAUGH] I really like it. I thought the dress was a really cool risk, and a risk pulled off. The color and the cut of her hair. Perfectly matched the yellow of the stone. Cate Blanchett walks like she lives in a Palace. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!