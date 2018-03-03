Emma Stone Set the Tone for the 2018 Oscars with an Empowering Speech

With 2018 kicking off the powerful #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, this year’s Women in Film pre-Oscars party felt especially important.

“This has been a historic year for so many reasons,” host Emma Stone said, as she took the stage at Crustacean restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif. “Many of you are a part of that. It’s a tipping point, and it’s very exciting, and it can be very jarring at times. But I’m so inspired by the voices I’ve gotten to listen to, and the things I’ve learned in the past couple of months, the past year. It’s been happening in our world and in our industry. So keep at it, and congratulations."

at the 11th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar cocktail party. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Stone, who co-hosted the event with WIF Los Angeles president, Cathy Schulman, surprised guests when tennis great Billie Jean King joined her at the podium.

But, it was Viola Davis, who per usual, dropped thought-provoking ideologies on the crowd. “With all of our imperfections, with all of our complexities, we’re worth it,” she said. “This is a year of owning who we are. You either own your story and you share it, or you stand outside of it, always hustling for your worth."

She continued: "The moment you came out of your mother's womb, you were worth it and that’s what we’re learning this year. Even the women who are still in silence, the women who stepped up and spoke up…we’re all worth it. That’s what we need to come into the room with, that’s what we need to go into 2018 and 2019 with, that the privilege of a lifetime is being exactly who we are.”

The glitzy bash celebrated the 49 women, who have been nominated for an Academy Award this year. Among the nominees, Ali Larter shared her view on the mood before Sunday night's Oscars.

“I’ve been working in this business for a long time and there’s an electricity that you can feel right now,” Larter told InStyle, as she headed inside the event in a black Saint Laurent dress and red heels. “This is also about supporting women in front of and behind the camera. We want more female directors. We want more female writers, producers...I just think it’s an exciting time. More than ever, you do feel a united force and you can feel an energy. It feels like it’s been unleashed.”

We can't wait to hear those Oscars speeches, ladies.