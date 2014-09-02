Emma Stone! Uma Thurman! See Our Favorite Looks from the Venice Film Festival So Far

The 71st Venice Film Festival kicked off last week, and the fashion has been nothing short of amazing. Emma Stone stepped out at the festival's opening ceremony to premiere her latest movie Birdman, and looked breathtaking in a deep forest green Valentino Couture tulle gown. The actress also showed off a shorter hairstyle for the event and kept her bling to a minimum with rings by Graziela Gems and EF Collection; she styled the ethereal look with Jimmy Choo sandals and a gold clutch.

At the La Rançon de la Gloire premiere, Alessandra Ambrosio hit the scene in a ruby Alberta Ferretti high-low frock that perfectly matched the hue of the red carpet. The supermodel looked utterly elegant in the design, which she elevated with a sparkling Chopard collar necklace and black Salvatore Ferragamo pumps. Another favorite was Uma Thurman, who looked sensational in a retro-meets-modern black midi dress and matching Jimmy Choo heels at the Nymphomaniac: Volume 2 premiere. She completed her ensemble with a braided updo, a dazzling selection of jewels, and a patterned clutch. These looks were simply perfection—and we can't wait to see what other amazing gowns pop up at the festival!

