Emma Stone Is Ready for Fall in Her Latest Street Style Look

Emma Stone was looking happy and carefree while out and about in Los Angleles this week.

The La La Land actress was spotted heading to her car carrying a healthy-looking green juice, with that famous smile on her face. Stone looked prepered for the season in a cream cable knit sweater, simple black jeans, black booties, and a black cross-body bag with a gold chain strap. She was wearing her trusty black Ray Ban Wayfarers ($150; ray-ban.com) with her red lob down in loose beachy waves.

SHOP THE TREND:

Courtesy

Cream cable knit sweater, $75; nordstrom.com.

Courtesy

Black jeans, $108, originally $148; bloomingdales.com.

Courtesy

Cross-body bag, $580; net-a-porter.com.

Such a simple look, but so chic nonetheless.

WATCH: Emma Stone's Changing Looks

RELATED: Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence Turn the New York Screening of La La Land Into a Stylish Girls' Night Out

Stone has seriously brought the heat when it comes to her street style looks lately, embodying that coveted Cali, cool-girl style in jeans and a textured top, and looking effortlessly chic in a knit maxidress. We can't wait to see what the style star steps out in next!