Emma Stone Embodies Chic, Cali-Girl Street Style While Out in L.A.

She may hail from Arizona originally, but Emma Stone is a true-blue California girl, thanks to her effortless, casual-chic style.

INFPhoto.com

Stone was spotted out and about in Los Angeles yesterday in an off-white textured tank, cropped blue jeans with a flared hem, and brown low-cut booties with a trendy block heel. The La La Land actress accessorized with black Ray-Ban Wayfarers ($150; nordstrom.com), a crossbody bag with a gold chain strap, and a Hillary Clinton button pinned to the strap. She wore her red lob down, sporting minimal makeup.

SHOP THE TREND:

Courtesy

Off-white tank, $69; revolve.com.

Courtesy

Cropped-flare jeans, $198; bloomingdales.com.

Courtesy

Brown booties with block heel, $99; nordstrom.com.

Stone isn't the first celebrity to come out in support of the first female Presidential nominee, joining the likes of Katy Perry, Rihanna, Lena Dunham, Sarah Jessica Parker, Justin Timberlake, and America Ferrera, just to name a few.

WATCH: Emma Stone's Changing Looks

RELATED: Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence Turn the New York Screening of La La Land Into a Stylish Girls' Night Out

Whether she's rocking a couture gown on the red carpet or keeping it casual in a denim look, it's safe to say Stone is a serious fashionista with an effortless cool-girl style.